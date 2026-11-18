Cybersecurity authorities in the US, Canada and South Korea have urged organizations to urgently patch a critical vulnerability in Java, a software platform widely used in business, government and banking systems worldwide.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), responsible for protecting federal networks and critical infrastructure against cyberthreats, issued the warning Tuesday in an advisory prepared jointly with Canada's national cybersecurity center.

The vulnerability, dubbed "Java4Shell" and tracked as CVE-2026-114938, affects a Java component responsible for processing encoded data.

Attackers could exploit the flaw by sending specially crafted data to crash affected applications or, in some cases, remotely execute malicious code without authentication.

The vulnerability affects certain newer versions of Java running on Intel and AMD processors with specific hardware features. Given Java's widespread use, the flaw could potentially expose a broad range of software applications.

California-based cybersecurity firm Calif disclosed the vulnerability Tuesday, saying it had demonstrated attacks against several widely used enterprise tools, including Jira, Confluence and Jenkins, in their default configurations.

Oracle, the US technology company behind Java, released patches Tuesday as part of its scheduled November security update, addressing 11 vulnerabilities in Oracle Java SE.

CISA urged organizations to identify vulnerable Java installations, prioritize patching internet-facing systems and implement temporary safeguards where immediate updates are not possible.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Science Ministry advised companies Wednesday to conduct emergency security inspections and install the necessary updates, according to Yonhap news agency.

The country faces particular exposure because Java is widely used in government information systems, accounting for more than 71% of such programs as of the end of 2025, according to government figures cited by Yonhap.

Canada's cybersecurity center said Tuesday it was unaware of any active exploitation of the vulnerability but warned that the situation could change rapidly.





