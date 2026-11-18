Germany accused Russia on Wednesday of using prohibited chemicals against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow be held accountable at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"Russia continues its relentless war against Ukraine and commits grave breaches of the Chemical Weapons Convention," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A Ukrainian investigation has found clear evidence of the use of prohibited chemicals. Russia needs to be held accountable at the OPCW."

The OPCW is the international body that implements the Chemical Weapons Convention, a global treaty that bans the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons.

Berlin's statement followed Ukraine's announcement that its investigation found Russian forces used banned chemical substances near the village of Illinka in September 2024. The OPCW shared the report this week with all parties to the treaty.

"Russia's systematic use of toxic chemicals as weapons in its war against Ukraine is a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote in a social media post.

"The investigation established Russian military involvement and traced the munition through an organized production and supply chain," he said.

Ukraine has documented more than 14,000 cases involving Russian munitions containing hazardous chemical substances, Sybiha noted.

"Taken together, these findings must now serve as the basis for concrete international decisions to ensure Russia's accountability under the Convention," he said.

"We call on the OPCW and its States Parties to establish an effective attribution mechanism and take decisive action against those responsible."

Russia has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons in Ukraine, claiming that information provided by the Ukrainian side is "not trustworthy" and is not supported by concrete evidence.

Moscow has instead accused Ukraine of using toxic chemicals, and claimed that Western countries are not taking its reports into account.





