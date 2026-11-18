US President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. Chris LaNeve to permanently lead the Army after months in an acting capacity, amid uncertainty over whether he can secure enough support in the Senate, US media reported Tuesday.

LaNeve has served as acting Army chief of staff since April, when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed his predecessor, Gen. Randy George, without publicly giving a reason.

The nomination was submitted to the Senate on Monday and referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to congressional records.

"I'm deeply honored by the President's trust and confidence for the nomination to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Army," LaNeve said in a statement.

He added that, if confirmed, he looked forward to continuing to serve US soldiers, their families and the nation.

However, his confirmation prospects remain uncertain following previously reported opposition from Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, an Army veteran, reportedly opposed LaNeve's appointment, while Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker acknowledged in August that some committee members from both parties had raised objections, according to Stars and Stripes.

LaNeve previously served as Hegseth's senior military assistant at the Pentagon before becoming the Army's vice chief of staff earlier this year.

The White House also nominated Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans to succeed LaNeve as vice chief of staff.

It remains unclear when the Senate will consider LaNeve's nomination, with Democrats set to take control of the chamber in January following their midterm election victories.





