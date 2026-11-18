Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged Wednesday to continue ramping up economic sanctions against Moscow for as long as the Russia-Ukraine war persists.

"Sanctions are very real, and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on," Carney told reporters during a press conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Carney's remarks came in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Wednesday that "instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion" have "outlived their usefulness" and lost their effect.

He maintained that sanctions remain "absolutely necessary" in response to an "illegal and unjustified war," accusing Putin of "lying about the situation on the ground."

"Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are thing of the past," said Carney.

The premier emphasized that Ottawa works closely with partners to update restrictions in real time, particularly targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers and financial institutions.

Asked about former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's approach to Putin in 2014, where Harper said he would shake hands with the Russian president while urging him to "get out of Ukraine," Carney affirmed his position and said he "fully" agrees with Harper.

"I don't think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada's position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear," he said when asked if he would be blunt with Putin.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and entities alongside more than 700 vessels over "violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and in gross and systematic human rights violations."

Most recently, Ottawa added 38 entities and 24 individuals under sanctions regime.







