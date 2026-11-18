New Zealand mayor says democracy has 'had its day' after China visit

The mayor of New Zealand's largest city said democracy has "had its day" and it was time to try another form of government while lauding China's one-party system.

Auckland's Mayor Wayne Brown told media outlet Stuff he had watched New Zealand's recent election during a trip to the Chinese mega-city of Guangzhou.

"I don't know what's going on in New Zealand," he said in the interview published on Tuesday.

"It's an unfathomable system... and look at the election in America... produced a sort of non-working government. Europe hasn't had a good election for years."

"Democracy's had its day. It's time for something else, really," he added.

New Zealand went to the polls this month but the result remains too close to call, with coalition negotiations expected to begin when final results are released on November 27.

Asked what his proposed alternative to democracy would be, Brown said that he did not want to get involved in ideology.

"What's working? China's working. You know, in terms of economic growth and prosperity," he said.

China's growth has slowed in recent years as the world's second-largest economy struggles to prop up domestic demand and reverse a spending slump.

Beijing is also accused of widespread rights violations, including against ethnic minorities, with freedom of expression curtailed and any opposition to its ruling Communist Party stamped out.

Brown's comments sparked a rare rebuke from Washington's ambassador in Wellington Jared Novelly.

"I suppose New Zealand government requires a minimum level of intelligence to receive an intelligence briefing; it's obvious from his statements the mayor hasn't made the cut," Novelly said on X.

"The United States and New Zealand didn't build two successful democracies by deciding that giving people a say was too much trouble."

He then told state broadcaster RNZ that it seemed Brown had been "captured" by China.

He said he welcomed the opportunity to talk with the mayor, "but you know, it might be tough to get through the red flag on his door".

New Zealand is a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance alongside the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia.

The island nation has been criticised for taking a softer line on China -- putting its trading relationship ahead of its allies' security concerns.

However, Wellington's stance has at times publicly hardened against Beijing in recent years with an August intelligence agency report accusing China of espionage, which its embassy strongly denied.

Brown has been mayor of Auckland since 2022 and is known for incendiary outbursts, including referring to a journalist of Indian descent as a "Muslim terrorist".