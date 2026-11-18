Israeli forces stormed a village Wednesday in the southern Syrian province of Quneitra with three military vehicles, coinciding with reconnaissance aircraft flying above the area, Syrian state media reported.

The Alikhbariah TV channel said Israeli troops advanced into the village of eastern Samadaniya in the Quneitra countryside, while reconnaissance aircraft were spotted overhead.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the reported incursion.

The incident comes amid repeated Israeli incursions into southern Syria, particularly Quneitra and neighboring Daraa provinces.

On Nov. 12, Israeli forces entered the village and detained a civilian from the nearby Mazraat al-Fityan area, according to Syrian media.

That was after a patrol of 14 Israeli military vehicles entered western Samadaniya village on Nov. 8, where soldiers raided homes.

Syria demanded international action on Tuesday to halt Israeli incursions, warning that continued attacks on civilians in Quneitra and Daraa threatened regional stability and prospects for peace.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into parts of southern Syria despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Syria has repeatedly condemned the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and international law.





