Germany stresses need for US role in Ukraine security guarantees

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday said that the US must play a substantial role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine once its war with Russia ends.

"I believe that the involvement of the United States of America is necessary and also makes sense, and that this is a shared understanding for the future," Wadephul said.

He spoke on the sidelines of a visit to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, ahead of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday in Berlin.

"I am firmly convinced that we will develop a common understanding with the United States of America on how to credibly implement these security guarantees," Wadephul added, according to German news agency dpa.

He stressed that peace negotiations "only make sense if everyone-and especially Ukraine, which has been invaded-can be confident that something like Russia's attack will not happen again."

Wadephul said Europe's security architecture was largely shaped by NATO, emphasizing that the US was a key member of the alliance.

The Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine comprises about 35 countries and was established by the UK and France in early 2025.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expects more than 20 heads of state and government to attend Thursday's meeting.

The agenda is expected to include military and other assistance for Ukraine, negotiations to end the war and security guarantees.

US mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to attend.

Asked whether US-brokered direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi could continue at the foreign minister level, Wadephul responded cautiously.

He said the chancellor's office represents the German government in the negotiations, while the Foreign Ministry remains closely involved.

Wadephul added that it remained unclear whether it would be necessary or appropriate for foreign ministers to become directly involved in the talks at a later stage.