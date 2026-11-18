WHO says Ebola outbreak in DR Congo remains public health emergency of international concern

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference on global health issues in Geneva, Switzerland, November 17, 2026. (REUTERS)

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a public health emergency of international concern, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The decision follows recommendations from the WHO Emergency Committee, which met earlier in the day to assess the outbreak.

"We call for the cooperation of all governments and all partners to scale up the response further, and raise the resources needed to protect communities over the coming months," Tedros said on US social media company X.

He also called for the protection of health workers, medical facilities and emergency responders in affected communities amid the ongoing conflict.

Tedros said updated recommendations for Congo and other countries would be issued in the coming days.

Speaking at a WHO press conference in Geneva on Tuesday, Tedros said the outbreak had recorded more than 11,300 cases and 5,500 deaths, with between 400 and 500 new infections reported each week.

Meanwhile, according to the agency, two experimental vaccines developed specifically against the Bundibugyo Ebola virus are expected to begin phase 2 clinical trials next week in Congo.