Spanish singer Julio Iglesias gestures during a press conference in Mexico city, on September 23, 2015. (AFP File Photo)

Spain's National Court has launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias after accepting a criminal complaint filed by two former female employees for alleged sexual assault, physical injuries and degrading treatment, the EFE news agency reported Wednesday.

Judge Antonio Pina approved the proceedings after prosecutors determined that Spanish courts had jurisdiction over incidents reportedly occurring in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas in 2021.

The complainants, a domestic worker and a physiotherapist, accuse the singer of repeated sexual harassment, assault and humiliation at his properties.

One also alleged that employees were required to undergo gynecological examinations, pregnancy tests and screenings for sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

The judge found sufficient preliminary evidence to open the investigation, stressing that the decision did not constitute an assessment of the allegations' credibility.

Supporting materials include photographs of bruises and marks potentially consistent with human bites, alongside conversations submitted to the court, according to the report.

Pina, however, rejected the complaint concerning human trafficking and violations of workers' rights.

He also identified "important gaps" in the allegations regarding the possible involvement of two property managers, questioning whether the omissions were intended to facilitate proceedings in Spain.

Despite the concerns, he concluded that Iglesias' Spanish nationality provided a legal basis for the investigation.

The two women are scheduled to testify Feb. 3.