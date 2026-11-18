US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks after House Democrats nominate him to lead the next Congress, positioning him to become the first Black House Speaker, on Capitol Hill, November 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries secured his party's nomination for Speaker of the House of Representatives, positioning him to lead the chamber when Democrats take control in January, US media reports said Wednesday.

Jeffries won in a 251-11 vote during a closed-door meeting attended by current and incoming Democratic lawmakers. The meeting also covered elections for other party leadership positions.

The nomination clears a major hurdle for the New York Democrat, who is set to become the first Black speaker of the House, although the full House will make the final decision and elect the speaker at the start of the new Congress.

Democrats are expected to hold more than 250 seats. Jeffries needs at least 218 votes to secure the position. If elected, he would make history as the first Black speaker.

His nomination came despite reservations among newly elected progressive Democrats. Several expressed hesitation about backing his leadership, saying they wanted more clarity on his positions regarding issues important to their constituencies.

No Democrat, however, stepped forward to challenge Jeffries during the internal leadership contest. The party's sizable majority also limits individual lawmakers' ability to influence the leadership race by demanding policy concessions.

Seven incoming progressive House members said in a joint statement that they opposed Jeffries because they are still seeking firm commitments from the New York Democrat.

"Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues. We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations," they said.

"While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership. Those conversations are ongoing. As such, our vote in caucus today was no."





















