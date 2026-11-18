Israel threatens to seize more territory in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Wednesday to seize more territory in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria if tensions escalate on these fronts in the event of a renewed war against Iran.

In a statement, Katz said the Israeli army was continuing to maintain control over "security zones" in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

Israel occupies around 70% of the Gaza Strip, in addition to territories in Lebanon and Syria, some of which it has held for decades.

"As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces," Katz said.

He linked any withdrawal to the dismantling of the Palestinian group Hamas and demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of the Lebanese group Hezbollah throughout Lebanon, and the elimination of what he described as "all threats" coming from Syria.

"If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel's permanent security perimeter," he said.

Statements by Israeli officials, including Katz, reflect expectations of possible escalation, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, if Israel engages in a renewed confrontation with Iran.

Warnings have been mounting in Israel that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing strongly for a resumption of the war against Iran in hopes of remaining in power.

Leaders of the "Change Bloc" -- whose head, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked with forming a new government -- say Netanyahu is seeking a state of emergency to impose the formation of a national unity government with his participation.

Netanyahu has led a far-right government since late 2022, described as the most extreme in Israel's history.

Netanyahu is standing trial on corruption charges that could lead to imprisonment if he is convicted. He has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over war crimes in the Gaza Strip since 2023.