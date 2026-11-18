The US Director of National Intelligence said Wednesday that recent service disruptions were not a "coordinated" or "state-sponsored attack," addressing cyber threats at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

Jay Clayton said he wanted to address "several unrelated issues that have recently caused service disruptions," at the hearing.

Acknowledging that the timing of the incidents could raise questions, Clayton said: "I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should. The American people should ask us these questions."

"But based on what we know today, after a great deal of diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," he said. "The intelligence community continues to monitor and stay alert to any possibility of malicious cyber activity threatening the US networks and our law enforcement partners,"

The hearing drew attention after FBI Director Kash Patel did not appear, prompting criticism from Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino.