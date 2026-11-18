Dozens of French police officers rallied outside the Interior Ministry in Paris on Wednesday, demanding better working conditions and a higher risk allowance, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The protest at Place Beauvau was called by the Alliance Police Nationale union, which was due to meet Interior Minister Laurent Nunez later that morning. The union wants the allowance raised from 28.8% to at least 35%.

Nunez proposed raising the rate to 33.5% in stages by 2029, with the first increase in April 2027. Police unions said the offer fell short of their demands.

"We're not going to wait until the cows come home to get this risk bonus because the job has never been so hard," Loic Travers, the union's deputy general secretary, said.

Officers marched behind a banner reading "The Republic, it's us!" and hummed the French national anthem. The risk allowance counts toward national police officers' pensions and has remained unchanged since 2019.

The rally came amid reports of growing exhaustion among officers. BFMTV said CRS 8, a riot police unit, could not deploy for a demonstration on Tuesday after all its officers requested medical consultations. The Un1te police union described a "major wave of exhaustion and anger" among its members.