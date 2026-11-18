EU Commissioner for Climate Net Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday said clean electrification should be at the "heart" of an agreement reached at COP31, urging countries to deliver on existing climate commitments.

"What is of essence, and that is the one thing we keep stressing, is let's make sure we deliver on these previous commitments, we execute, we embrace what the presidency has rightfully embarked on, which is a quest for more clean electrification," he said in response to Anadolu question during press conference in Antalya.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN climate summit Hoekstra said it was too early to determine the outcome of COP31 negotiations.

"And in my experience, in these type of negotiations, halfway through the final week, it is impossible to say where exactly we will be in another 48 hours, or maybe a bit more," he said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining global unity in implementing previously agreed climate goals, including transitioning away from fossil fuels, tripling renewable energy capacity, strengthening governance and improving energy efficiency.

"It is not just our commitments, these are commitments everyone at this point has already signed off on," he said, calling on countries to maintain momentum and deliver on previous agreements.

Hoekstra also called for greater international contributions to climate financing, saying the EU had made €32.3 billion ($35.45 billion) available and that other major economies needed to increase their contributions.

He stressed that funding must be accessible to vulnerable and developing countries, warning that lengthy procedures could prevent communities from receiving assistance when they need it most.





