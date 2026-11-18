Erdoğan calls on Muslim world to increase pressure on Israel over Gaza atrocities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that massacres, assassinations, starvation, and other atrocities continue to take place daily in Gaza as the world watches, accusing Israel of turning the Palestinian enclave into "the world's largest concentration camp."

"Massacres, assassinations, discrimination, isolation, starvation and much more continue to occur almost every day before the eyes of the entire world in Gaza, which the Israeli government has turned into the world's largest concentration camp," Erdoğan said at a parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara.

The Turkish president warned that a major humanitarian catastrophe was unfolding in Gaza as winter approached, blaming Israel's inhumane restrictions.

He expressed concern over the suffering of Palestinian children, describing scenes of families struggling in flooded and muddy conditions without adequate shelter from the cold.

Erdoğan also criticized countries that have long presented themselves as defenders of democracy and human rights, saying their hypocrisy was now being exposed.

Calling for greater action from the Muslim world, Erdoğan said Islamic countries should reflect critically on their response to the situation in Gaza.

"Instead of relying solely on others, we as Muslims must take action and ensure that greater pressure is exerted on Israel," he said.

He urged Muslim countries to step up efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza before winter conditions worsen.

"We are ready to send containers to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We are also taking the necessary steps regarding humanitarian assistance," he said.

"Even if others turn a blind eye and a deaf ear, we will not remain silent in the face of oppression in Gaza," Erdoğan added.

He stressed that Türkiye would continue fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities even if it were left to act alone.

Turning to broader international developments, Erdoğan warned that the world was going through a period of profound uncertainty and intensifying geopolitical competition.

"We are in the midst of a painful process in which the old world order is collapsing, no one knows what will replace it, and a more intense and destructive competition than what is reflected in the media and on screens is taking place behind the scenes," he said.

Erdoğan pointed to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and rising tensions in the Gulf as examples of growing international instability.

"While the war between Russia and Ukraine continues with losses on both sides, tensions are once again rising in the Persian Gulf with the deployment of aircraft carriers," he said.





