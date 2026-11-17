Trump says Russia-Ukraine war 'very close' to being resolved

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war are nearing a breakthrough.

"I think it's very close to getting it done," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity with leaders of the Quad group in the Philippine capital Manila.

He said the war was claiming a devastating number of lives, citing what he described as monthly casualties of around 25,000.

"Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month," he said, without specifying the breakdown of the figures.

Trump added that he expected the issue to feature prominently in his upcoming discussions, saying: "We're gonna have a good meeting on that."

The US president also left open the possibility of holding a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he would be willing to do so if the opportunity arose. "I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that," he said.

Trump made the remarks shortly before the beginning of the first leader-level Quad meeting in more than two years, which brought together US, Indian, Japanese, and Australian leaders in Manila.

The gathering, attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, comes as Washington continues diplomatic efforts to address major international conflicts and tensions.