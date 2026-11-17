Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday voiced hope for "less war" and "less division" following the midterm elections in his native United States, as he returned from a tour of South America.

The first American pope has clashed repeatedly with US President Donald Trump over the war with Iran and made history this month by announcing that he had cast a ballot in the midterms -- the first time a pope has been known to have voted.

"I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation. Less polemics, less war, less division," the US-born pontiff told reporters including AFP on the papal plane.

"I know this is also a dream, but I know it is possible so we shall see," he said.

Trump's Republican party was handed a resounding defeat in the midterms in large part due to anger over soaring energy prices and the president's costly war with Iran.