News World Iran: Mines caused explosions on two tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Iran: Mines caused explosions on two tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say an oil supertanker and a gas tanker exploded after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said two cargo ships struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, causing explosions.



The vessels, an oil-laden supertanker and a gas tanker, hit the mines a few hours earlier, the powerful military organization said in a statement.



Both ships were being escorted by "a large number of American fighter jets," it said. Videos released by the Revolutionary Guards showed large fires at sea.



The claim could not be independently verified.



Israel and the United States launched their war against Iran in late February. In response, Iranian forces effectively blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for an extended period through threats and attacks.



For several months, the US military has been escorting civilian vessels in an effort to restore trade in oil and liquefied natural gas.









