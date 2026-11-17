'America is not only back, we are all in': US Democrats vow renewed climate push at COP31 in Türkiye

US Democratic lawmakers attending the COP31 UN climate conference in Türkiye pledged to restore Washington's international climate leadership and rebuild trust with global partners, acknowledging that repeated policy reversals under President Donald Trump have severely damaged the country's credibility.

Speaking to Anadolu on Monday during a news conference, Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said lawmakers would intensify engagement with international partners over the next two years, while acknowledging that a full return to US climate leadership would require a change of administration in Washington.

"I completely understand that we have lost the trust of the international community when it comes to climate," Ansari said during the summit's second week, referring to Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement for a second time.

The UN climate conference, which opened Nov. 9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, has brought together nearly 200 countries to negotiate climate financing, the transition away from fossil fuels and adaptation to rising global temperatures.

The US federal government is absent from the negotiations, with an 18-member delegation of Democratic lawmakers attending COP31 as observers.

"What we have shared with our international counterparts here is that America is not only back, we are all in," one Democratic lawmaker said, arguing that Trump's policies did not reflect the views of the American public, businesses and local communities.

The lawmaker expressed hope that members of Congress would return to future climate conferences as an official delegation rather than observers.

"The United States will truly be officially back in as part of the negotiating effort at a future COP," the lawmaker said.

Ansari told Anadolu that Democrats intended to demonstrate their commitment through stronger engagement with international partners, including a larger congressional presence at next year's COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"Next year we intend to come back with as many of us as possible to demonstrate here in the international community and at COP32 in Addis that we are committed to climate action," she said.

"Democrats have won a historic midterm election, we'll be going into the next Congress with 260 seats in the House of Representatives and 56 seats in the Senate. We will have a real opportunity to start paving the way towards rejoining the Paris Agreement," she added.

Ansari said Democrats would spend the next two years working to reverse the effects of the Trump administration's climate policies, including by restoring domestic clean-energy investment and rebuilding international partnerships.

However, she acknowledged that a more substantial return to international climate leadership would depend on a Democratic administration taking office in 2029.

"It will take until a Democratic president and a Democratic administration in 2029 for us to be able to come back in an efficient capacity," she said.

Ansari also acknowledged the consequences of Washington's shifting climate policies for international partners, saying the uncertainty had caused "severe damage" to global trust.

"We will do everything that we can to restore that trust," she said.

During their three-day visit, the Democratic lawmakers met with international policymakers, business leaders, civil society representatives and climate experts to explore opportunities for renewed US engagement in climate action.

Ansari said the meetings were intended to demonstrate Democrats' continued commitment to international climate cooperation.

She also emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable countries, particularly small island developing states and African nations, through initiatives such as the Africa Adaptation Initiative.

- Illinois lawmaker urges end to Iran war, reversal of tariffs to ease energy costs

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois linked international climate financing to broader economic and geopolitical challenges, arguing that easing global economic pressures could free up resources for the clean energy transition.

"Defund the war in Iran and reverse the tariffs. And all of a sudden, not only do Americans' costs go down, but the cost everywhere in the world goes down," he said.

Casten also emphasized the role of multilateral development banks in closing financing gaps that prevent countries from accessing affordable clean energy.

He called on Washington to renew its commitment to multilateral institutions and ensure development financing helps countries turn their clean-energy ambitions into concrete action.

"We stand firmly with energy consumers who want cheaper energy, which is also low in carbon energy," he said, stressing that access to capital was essential to accelerating the global energy transition.

- Data centers, transition away from fossil fuels

The lawmakers also warned that the rapid expansion of data centers, driven partly by growing demand for artificial intelligence, should not lead to higher electricity costs for households.

Citing the proposed SHIELD Act, they argued that technology companies and developers should cover the costs of new infrastructure and ensure that facilities operate on clean energy.

"The average American consumer should not bear the expense for this massive build-out of data centers," they said.

The lawmakers also supported a transition away from fossil fuels, citing climate concerns and energy affordability.

One lawmaker argued that fossil fuels should be phased out because they are "the most expensive form of energy."