Kosovo's former President Thaci sentenced to 17 months for obstructing justice

Kosovo's former President Hashim Thaci was sentenced to 17 months in prison Tuesday for attempting to interfere with his war crimes trial, disclosing confidential information and violating court orders.

A judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers found that Thaci had shared confidential information about prosecution witnesses with people who visited him in detention in 2023, according to a court statement.

He also used visitors to relay instructions to witnesses on how to testify in his separate trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In one instance, Kosovo Liberation Army veteran Fadil Fazliu passed Thaci's instructions to a witness, telling him to deny receiving any messages from the former president if questioned by prosecutors.

Fazliu and another visitor, Bashkim Smakaj, were each sentenced to 12 months in prison for attempting to obstruct court officials and helping Thaci violate court orders.

Both were released after receiving credit for time already served.

Former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci received a one-month suspended sentence for contacting a prosecution witness in violation of a court order.

Isni Kilaj, a former mayor of Malisheva and former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was acquitted of all charges in the obstruction case.

The court said Thaci would serve his 17-month sentence separately from any prison term imposed in the ongoing war crimes case.



