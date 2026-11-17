Ukraine struck the Crimea bridge, the main military crossing between Russia and occupied Crimea, in a drone and missile attack in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.
Zelensky said the attack was the seventh stage of an operation that lasted several weeks. He said the SBU security service and the General Staff developed and coordinated it.
He said Ukrainian forces had destroyed air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other targets in stages on the way to the bridge.