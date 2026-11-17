Ukraine struck the Crimea bridge, the main military crossing ⁠between ⁠Russia and occupied Crimea, in a drone and missile ⁠attack in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

Zelensky said the attack ⁠was the ⁠seventh stage of an operation that lasted several weeks. He said the SBU security service and ⁠the General Staff developed and coordinated it.

He said Ukrainian forces had destroyed air ⁠defence ‌systems, radars, ‌electronic warfare equipment ⁠and ‌other targets in stages on the ⁠way ⁠to the bridge.







