India said Tuesday that a seafarer was missing after a Panama-flagged LPG tanker came under a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on US-based social media platform X that the Panama-flagged vessel, VLGC TARA GAS, carrying a crew of 25, was targeted Monday.

He said the tanker came under attack, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.

"We are urgently coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate our missing seafarer and ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of the rescued crew members," he said.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said 24 crew members were evacuated, while search operations were continuing for the missing Indian seafarer.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28. That prompted Tehran to retaliate against Israeli targets and US military facilities in the region.

The war has also severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

At least 22 Indian nationals have been killed since the war began.





