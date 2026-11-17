EU climate chief says 'we're here to deliver' at COP31 in Türkiye

EU Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra reaffirmed Tuesday that the EU is attending this year's UN climate conference COP31 with a focus on implementation and delivering on its climate commitments.

"We are here for implementation COP," Hoekstra said during a joint news briefing on the sidelines of the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye.

He noted that "there will be no money" in the world enough to adress the negative impact of the climate change without action.

Hoekstra recalled that last summer across Europe was "a sobering reminder of what a portion of the world has ahead of us."

"We're here to deliver, to deliver on the commitments the world has actually already made in terms of the clean transition, in terms of transitioning away from fossil fuels, in terms of tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency, in terms of adaptation and in terms of finance," he said.

Hoekstra also stressed the need for electrification to improve energy efficiency.

"The more, the better. The quicker the better. The cleaner, the better," he added.

"European Union, as the world's largest donor, will continue to stand on its commitments. We're here this week to show to partners, to citizens and businesses, that the clean transition is happening and is actually accelerating because it makes economic sense and because it makes security sense," Hoekstra said.

He also called for faster and more extensive electrification.

"The more that is clean and that is solar, wind, nuclear, the better it is," he underscored.

'COP31 must deliver urgent and meaningful progress'

Irish Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Darragh O'Brien also said during the briefing that "COP31 must deliver urgent and meaningful progress on a clean energy transition and immediate action on sustained emission reductions."

"I want to assure people that Europe stands united on this," O'Brien reaffirmed.

Pointing out that the world is on course to breach the 1.5°C threshold, he expressed "grave concern" and urged countries to do everything they could to correct the overshoot and ensure a safer climate future.

"This climate does need our strength and it needs unity more than ever before. We must accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in a just, in an orderly, and in an equitable manner. And the EU is firmly committed to this journey," O'Brien noted.

He further highlighted the role of clean electrification in the transition, saying the "COP 31 presidency's electrification initiative is a really important step in that direction."

"I am pleased to confirm that the EU is endorsing the COP 31 presidency's 35 by 35 initiative," he added.





