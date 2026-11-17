US President Donald Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to establish a national security and export control oversight committee, calling the move "a good idea."

Asked by reporters ahead of a Quad meeting whether he had been in contact with the chipmaker about the committee, Trump praised the initiative without directly addressing whether discussions had taken place.

"It's a good idea. Great company," he said.

His remarks came alongside questions about technology outages, a reported disclosure of his tax records by Deutsche Bank and upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Asked about disruptions involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and other organizations, Trump downplayed concerns.

"It's life when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen," he said.

He also dismissed concerns about Thanksgiving travel following the outages.

"No, not at all. People are safe," he said.

Asked about reports that Deutsche Bank had accidentally leaked his tax records, Trump initially responded: "I paid a lot of tax."

Pressed on whether he was angry at the bank, he said: "It's illegal for them to do it."

On China, Trump played down differences between his commerce and treasury secretaries over Washington's approach to Beijing.

"It's two opinions. It's two lines of thought. They handled it very well," he said.

"I look forward to being in China. We have some very important things to discuss."

Trump also asserted that the US would catch up with China on rare earth production within 10 months, without providing details to support that timeline.





