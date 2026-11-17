Russian missiles struck two major bridges in Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said late on Monday.



"According to preliminary information, the North and South bridges were hit," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.



He also reported damage to critical infrastructure, leaving several districts without district heating and water supplies.



Previous Russian drone and missile strikes on road and metro bridges had already caused major traffic disruption in the city of around 3 million people, which is divided by the Dnipro River.



Russian missiles also targeted Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine, according to local authorities.



In Zaporizhzhya, an industrial facility was hit by a missile strike, the regional administration said.



The city of Smila in the central Cherkasy region also came under attack, according to local officials.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces launched fresh attacks on the bridge linking the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, to the Russian mainland, according to Moscow-appointed regional governor Sergei Aksyonov.



The bridge was again closed to traffic, he said. It had also been closed for more than 16 hours last Tuesday following Ukrainian attacks.



Moscow was also targeted by Ukrainian drones, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reporting that around 200 unmanned aircraft had been neutralized.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion with Western support since February 2022.

