Thieves have stolen a 120-year-old church bell weighing more than 130 kilograms from a church tower in the Canadian province of Manitoba, police said on Monday.



"It is unknown at this time how or when the bell was removed from the tower," investigators said. Pictures showed damage to the wood-clad bell tower of the Ukrainian Catholic church in a rural community north of Winnipeg.



A police officer told public broadcaster CBC that the bell was made of brass and had some ornate decorations. However, it was not its ornate designs but its material that may have attracted the thieves, she said.



According to CBC, Canadian police believe someone may try to sell the bell as scrap metal.



"We've actually contacted all the scrap metal and recycling businesses in the area, including in Winnipeg, and notified them to be on the lookout for this bell specifically," the officer told CBC.



According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the bell was imported from Switzerland to Canada in 1906.

