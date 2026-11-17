Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 in their final UEFA Nations League group-stage match Monday, securing a place in the quarter-finals with a dominant performance in Berlin.

Florian Wirtz scored twice, while Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists. Derry Scherhant and Nico Schlotterbeck also found the net at the Olympiastadion.

The Netherlands had the first clear opportunities, with Crysencio Summerville slipping before he could finish a promising move in the 19th minute.

Donyell Malen then headed wide from a Cody Gakpo cross seven minutes later.

Germany came close to breaking the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Scherhant struck the post with a low shot.

The 24-year-old finally opened the scoring in the 41st minute, cutting inside from the left and firing a powerful strike into the far top corner for his first international goal.

Wirtz doubled Germany's advantage in the 60th minute with a curling left-footed effort from outside the penalty area.

Five minutes later, Schlotterbeck made it 3-0 with a diving header from a Gruda free-kick.

Wirtz grabbed his second goal in the 71st minute, smashing Gruda's cutback into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Gruda completed the rout six minutes later, converting a rebound after Scherhant's effort was deflected onto the post by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands suffered their heaviest defeat under Xavi Hernandez just three days after thrashing Greece 7-0, while the victory marked Germany's biggest win since Jurgen Klopp took charge in July.

Germany finished at the top of Group A2 with 11 points, ahead of the Netherlands on head-to-head goal difference, with both sides advancing to the quarter-finals.

Greece also finished on 11 points after beating Serbia 1-0 but missed out on the quarter-finals due to an inferior head-to-head goal difference against Germany and the Netherlands.

Serbia finished at the bottom without a point.