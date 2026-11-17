A Paraguayan judge ordered the immediate transfer Monday of former President Santiago Pena from a suite with a private gym at the Presidential Escort Regiment to the Vinas Cue military prison in the capital Asuncion, according to the Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color.

The order, issued by Judge Osmar Legal, aims to ensure compliance with the pretrial detention measure imposed on Pena.

The judge instructed authorities to carry out the transfer immediately. The decision follows reports that Pena had received special treatment at the military base where he was initially held.

His room reportedly included other comforts not available to ordinary detainees, according to ABC Color.

Pena's detention comes amid a wider political and financial crisis linked to the collapse of digital lender Ueno Bank.

He was impeached and removed from office by the Paraguayan Senate on Nov. 6 over accusations of poor performance in his duties. Vice President Pedro Alliana subsequently took over as president.

The Ueno Bank case has raised questions about possible financial wrongdoing and links between the lender and public officials.

Pena faces charges including breach of trust, criminal association and misuse of public funds, according to local media reports. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors are investigating whether political influence was used to direct public money to the bank and whether officials benefited from their links to the lender.

The case has increased political tensions in Paraguay, with opposition figures calling for those involved to be held accountable and demanding greater transparency in the use of public funds.

Pena will remain in detention at Vinas Cue while the investigation continues. Authorities have not announced when the next steps in the case will take place.



