The Palestinian Foreign Ministry demanded accountability Monday after an Israeli occupier ran over and injured eight Palestinians in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu that the driver first struck three young men, then returned and ran over five others who had gathered to help the injured.

Video footage showed the victims lying on the ground. Israeli troops arrived at the scene before the injured were taken to hospitals.

The ministry condemned the incident as a "terrorist attack" and held the Israeli government responsible.

In a statement, it accused Israeli authorities of protecting and supporting occupiers amid escalating attacks on Palestinians.

It urged the international community to hold perpetrators accountable, along with those who incite attacks or shield the attackers from punishment.

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli army raids and occupier violence, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside the expansion of Israeli settlements.



