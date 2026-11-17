The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhya region two weeks ago has risen to 72, authorities said on Monday.



After search operations were called off, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said on Telegram that among the dead were civil defence workers, police officers, medics and staff of the local school and municipal administration.



Four people were still missing, and four rescued people remained in hospital, he said. Few bombing attacks since the Russian invasion in February 2022 had been as tragic as this one, the interior minister said.



In early November, a bomb hit the front-line village and destroyed a bunker under a school building, where many people had taken refuge from the airstrikes. According to Ukrainian reports, humanitarian aid was being handed out at the time.



President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as a "treacherous terrorist attack."



Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the bunker, about 7 metres deep, was completed in 2025 and had served as a school for only two months. It was then used as a community meeting point, humanitarian aid distribution centre and air raid shelter.



Komyshuvakha is located about 15 kilometres from the Russian-Ukrainian front line.

