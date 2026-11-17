Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western countries were seeking to push Russia out of the global energy sector, while singling out the US for its efforts to assert dominance over international energy markets.

Speaking in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov published Monday, Lavrov cited the situation in Venezuela as an example.

"The Americans proudly announced that Venezuelan oil is now controlled by them, not by China and Russia. Although we never controlled anything there (nor did the Chinese), we were partners. We are being squeezed out of there, squeezed out of all energy markets," he said.

He said "a doctrine of dominance in world energy markets" has been approved and is now being implemented.

"The oil industry in Serbia, with Gazprom Neft as its main shareholder, is being reformed. We are being squeezed out of there too. So it's not worth talking about what a bold step Washington took by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel supplies," he noted.

Against this backdrop, Lavrov questioned the significance of Washington's decision to lift sanctions on supplies of Russian diesel fuel.

"When the Democrats started asking them why they eased the sanctions, the Americans themselves replied that this was not a lifting of sanctions at all — they all remain in force — it was simply necessary to do it to calm the market for a couple of days," he stressed.

Lavrov called for "looking at things soberly" and "talking with the Americans," but cautioned against doing so with "mouths wide open in delight," as this would not serve Russia's interests.

"Americans do not respect such behavior. So our world is not getting any simpler. Remember, we have two allies -- the army and the navy -- and now also the aerospace and nuclear forces," he said.