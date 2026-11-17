Amtrak service in the Washington, DC area was suspended Monday after local officials issued a hold on the tracks, according to the rail operator.

"Service around Washington, D.C., has stopped due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks," Amtrak said on the US social media platform X at 1 pm local time (1800GMT).

"We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience," it added.

A user on X asked why service had stopped. Amtrak replied: "We don't have that information. At this time, service will remain on hold until local municipal officials release the hold."

In another reply on X, Amtrak said the hold was placed on tracks "just north of Washington."

FOX 5 DC reported that service out of Union Station was delayed after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in New Carrollton in Maryland.

Crews searched the area and found a man, who was pronounced dead, it added.

Officials have not confirmed whether the train involved was an Amtrak train.