Türkiye's communications director accused Israel of using disinformation to conceal its actions in Gaza, saying the Israeli government's attacks on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan instead of confronting the facts demonstrate its weakness.

Speaking at the opening of a panel titled "The Two Faces of Israel: Massacre and Disinformation" organized by the Presidency's Communications Directorate in Ankara, Burhanettin Duran marked the 38th anniversary of the declaration of the State of Palestine and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Duran described Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories since 1948 as a profound disappointment for humanity in the 21st century.

He stressed that the destruction in Palestine extended beyond the Muslim population, affecting the coexistence of different religions and cultures, their places of worship, languages and traditions.

"The efforts of different religions and cultures to live together, with their places of worship, languages and all the traditions that have survived to this day, have also been devastated," Duran said.

He described the situation in Gaza over the past three years as the embodiment of immense oppression, adding that the suffering extended throughout the Palestinian territories.

He accused Israeli settlers of unlawfully seizing Palestinian homes and said Al-Aqsa Mosque, the site of Islam's first qibla (direction of prayer), had repeatedly been subjected to violence, particularly during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Duran also called on international observers and representatives to spend at least 48 hours in Palestinian cities such as Hebron and Ramallah to witness conditions firsthand, rather than relying on brief visits under heavy security.

"They would see arbitrary practices at checkpoints, trucks carrying fresh vegetables being held up for weeks, and refugee camps where displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in the cities. In short, they would see an enormous open-air prison," he said.

GAZA'S CIVILIAN TOLL AND INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE



Referring to photographs and videos showing Gaza before October 2023 and its current condition, Duran said virtually nothing remained standing in the enclave.

He highlighted the difficult conditions faced by Palestinians living in flooded tents while struggling against both seasonal weather and Israeli attacks.

"The number of civilians killed in Israeli attacks has exceeded 74,000," Duran said, adding that more than 1,600 Palestinians had been killed and over 5,000 injured by Israel since its ceasefire with Hamas took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

He cited an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza the previous week as another clear violation of the ceasefire.

He said women, children and elderly people constituted the overwhelming majority of those killed and accused Israel of deliberately targeting hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and refugee camps.

Duran also said more than 260 journalists had been killed in Gaza since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, adding that many had died alongside their families while carrying out their professional duties.

He said public awareness and opposition to Israel's actions had grown worldwide, crediting Türkiye and President Erdoğan's efforts with keeping Gaza high on the international agenda.

"Some Western leaders who initially remained silent have now begun speaking out on Gaza under public pressure. They have started condemning Israel's genocide.

"The fundamental reason is that this issue has found a response in the conscience of the people," he said.

Duran emphasized the universal nature of the suffering endured by Palestinian children, referring to Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani's poem depicting a child in Gaza.

"Isn't a child, a child everywhere? A child in Norway is a child, just as one in Syria, an Asian country or an African country is a child. When you starve them, drive them from their homes, kill them and leave them orphaned, they are still children.

"The children struggling to breathe in Gaza are just as much children as yours and ours," he said.

ACCUSATIONS OF GLOBAL CENSORSHIP AND DISINFORMATION



Duran said the conflict was being accompanied by an increasingly sophisticated psychological campaign conducted across digital platforms, screens and social networks to distort the truth.

He warned against presenting Oct. 7, 2023 as the starting point of the conflict, saying doing so would amount to accepting Israel's perception campaign and absolving it of responsibility for its actions.

He accused countries that claim to defend freedom of expression of mistreating pro-Palestinian demonstrators at universities and public squares.

He said academics, students and intellectuals who condemned Israel's actions had been targeted, dismissed from their jobs or expelled from educational institutions.

Duran also accused global media companies and social media platforms of manipulating algorithms to suppress content exposing the situation in Palestine.

He said Israel had used disinformation as a strategic weapon since the beginning of its Gaza offensive, citing allegations that Hamas had beheaded 40 babies and that it was responsible for an attack on a hospital.

He further accused Israel of using AI-generated images, fabricated content and misleading analyses to portray perpetrators as victims and victims as aggressors.

Describing Türkiye's response, Duran said government institutions, including the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Anadolu, had worked to document events in Gaza and inform the international community.

He said the Communications Directorate's Center for Combating Disinformation had exposed more than 250 manipulative claims and false reports originating from Israeli sources through factual analyses, satellite imagery and digital forensic investigations.

"We have waged an uncompromising fight against Israel's disinformation machine from the very first day," Duran said.

An exhibition accompanying the panel featured 30 photographs and 15 examples of disinformation, he added.

Despite billions of dollars spent on international perception campaigns, Duran said Israel's efforts to shape global opinion had failed, with millions of people increasingly recognizing the reality of its actions.

ERDOĞAN TARGETED BY ISRAELI OFFICIALS



Addressing recent statements by Israel's Foreign Ministry targeting President Erdoğan, Duran said the Israeli government should be held accountable for the genocide in Gaza and the extensive environmental destruction it had caused.

He referred to Erdoğan's remarks at the COP31 Leaders' Summit, where the Turkish president drew international attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and its environmental consequences, including the destruction of centuries-old olive trees, contamination of water resources and the transformation of cities into piles of rubble.

"Instead of confronting the facts, the Israeli government's targeting of our president is a very clear indication of the helplessness it has fallen into," he said.

He also recalled Erdoğan's address to the UN General Assembly in September, during which the president quoted the late Turkish poet Sezai Karakoc: "Even if we remain silent, history will not remain silent; even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent."

Duran reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom, justice and independence, calling for a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

He urged people in the West and elsewhere around the world not to remain indifferent to the suffering of Palestinians, saying that stopping occupation, displacement and the blockade was within the power of the international community.

He also praised European intellectuals who had demonstrated sensitivity toward the Palestinian cause and expressed confidence that Gaza and all Palestinian territories would eventually be liberated.

OFFICIALS DETAIL ISRAEL'S ALLEGED DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGNS



The panel was moderated by Deniz Demir, coordinator of the Center for Combating Disinformation. Demir said an information war had accompanied Israel's attacks on Gaza from the outset, with disinformation being used as an explicit weapon.

Aslan Değirmenci, the directorate's digital media coordinator, also addressed the panel, extending condolences on behalf of the Turkish people to Palestinian journalist Huda Fadel Naim, whose family includes members killed in Gaza, as well as to the families of journalists who lost their lives in the enclave.

Değirmenci said Israel had used three major false narratives as weapons in Gaza, arguing that disinformation had helped create a justification for its military operations.

He cited an Israeli television channel's claim that Hamas had beheaded and killed 40 children, which Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation subsequently rejected.

"While Hamas would not even hurt a child, Israel has killed 30,000 of our children," Değirmenci said.

He also recalled Israel's claims that Hamas fighters were operating in tunnels beneath hospitals in Gaza, saying Türkiye was among the first countries to challenge the allegations. He stressed that the people sheltering at Al-Shifa Hospital were displaced Gazans, not Hamas members.

Değirmenci said Israeli media outlets had subsequently been forced to retract their reports. He added that during the three years of Israeli attacks, 1,700 health care workers and 283 journalists had been killed.

He said the Center for Combating Disinformation had also helped remove misleading reports published in Israeli and Western media and secured apologies to Türkiye and even to the people of Gaza from internationally renowned newspapers.

Değirmenci accused Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of repeatedly targeting President Erdoğan during public appearances as part of what he described as "dirty election strategies" intended to undermine democratic political processes.

He said Türkiye and President Erdoğan had countered the campaign through silence.

"Some groups within our own country who describe themselves as opposition supporters thought Türkiye was backing down. No, this is our honorable stance," he said.

PALESTINIAN JOURNALIST RECOUNTS FAMILY TRAGEDY



Palestinian journalist Huda Fadel Naim, who began her journalism career at the age of 18, recounted her experiences covering Israel's 2009 offensive in Gaza while working at Al-Shifa Hospital.

She emphasized that casualty figures often fail to convey the personal tragedies behind each death, as every victim leaves behind family members and loved ones whose lives are permanently affected.

Naim also recalled the death of her 19-year-old brother, Enes, who worked as an ambulance driver in Gaza.

She said their father, who worked in a hospital operating room, had reassured the family that ambulances and hospitals were among the safest places and would not be targeted.

However, they later learned through a radio broadcast that Enes had been killed in an attack on his ambulance.

Despite the years that have passed, Naim said the loss continues to deeply affect her family, particularly her mother, and permanently changed their lives.

Referring to the death toll in Gaza, which she said was approaching 80,000, she stressed the importance of recognizing the individual stories, families and personal losses behind the figures.

Naim further said that Israeli authorities had portrayed her brother as a militant fighting for Palestine and justified his killing. Her family challenged this characterization in court but ultimately lost the case.

ANADOLU HIGHLIGHTS EVIDENCE-GATHERING EFFORTS



Yaser Emre, head of Anadolu's Global News Group, discussed the methods used in disinformation campaigns, highlighting the removal of witnesses from public narratives, efforts to discredit them and the use of financial resources to spread particular perceptions.

He said journalists in Gaza had been portrayed as terrorists, while hospitals and UN schools had been depicted as terrorist strongholds, narratives that were subsequently followed by bombardments and mass killings.

Emre stressed that combating disinformation was particularly important for younger generations.

He cited an agreement between Israel and Google under which promotional videos claiming there was no hunger or famine in Gaza were distributed.

He contrasted these materials with reports published by independent UN agencies that officially confirmed famine in the enclave during the same period.

Emre said Israel had spent $45 million on an agreement to distribute its narrative internationally, underscoring the scale of its efforts to influence global public opinion.

He said disinformation campaigns had less influence on public opinion in Türkiye, where people largely shared a common sense of conscience regarding Israel, but warned that the situation was different internationally, making continued efforts to counter false narratives essential.

Emre also presented Anadolu's "The Evidence, The Witness, The Perpetrator" book series, produced following the start of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

"The Evidence" volume documents alleged Israeli crimes through photographs and footage captured by Anadolu reporters and camera operators. Emre said the material had been submitted to and accepted by the International Criminal Court as evidence.

"The Perpetrator" volume identifies those responsible for the alleged crimes, while "The Witness" features journalists who directly witnessed the events.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible social media use, Emre urged the public not to share unverified reports.

"If you read a news report and it has not been carried by reliable sources or news agencies, never, under any circumstances, hit the retweet button," he said.

He added that social media should be used for meaningful purposes rather than merely sharing food photographs or reposting humorous videos.

He also called for greater awareness of how Israel attempts to influence public perception through YouTube content, digital platforms and algorithms.

The panel concluded with calls for continued international efforts to expose disinformation, document alleged violations and ensure that the experiences of Palestinians are not reduced to statistics or obscured by propaganda.