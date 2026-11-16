Türkiye-hosted COP31 'most successful to date in terms of organization and participation': President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday praised the COP31 climate summit hosted by Türkiye, saying the event was "the most successful to date in terms of organization and participation."

Erdoğan's remarks came in an address to members of the Justice and Development (AK) Party's youth branches in the capital Ankara.

Pointing to another major summit hosted by Türkiye, Erdoğan said the NATO Leaders' Summit, held in Ankara in July, continues to have a lasting impact.

"The impact of the summit is still being felt. The footsteps of a great and powerful Türkiye are now being heard not only in our region but across the world," he said.

Stressing Türkiye's growing global influence, Erdoğan said the country is increasingly the focus of global attention, with its domestic and international initiatives drawing interest around the world.

"As a new world order takes shape, it is you who will turn our vision of Türkiye as a 'central country' into reality," Erdoğan told the young people attending the gathering.