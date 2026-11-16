Trump says he 'may' meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Asia trip

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he "may" meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during an upcoming diplomatic tour of Asia.

"We could ... have a chance to accomplish a lot," Trump told reporters about his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he departed the White House, adding that a possible meeting with the North Korean leader depends on Kim and Xi.

The US president said his itinerary will be focused largely on economic issues.

Trump will arrive in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday for talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional bloc, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a diplomatic partnership made up of the US, Australia, India, and Japan.