US envoy Kushner says path to EU membership is key pillar of Ukraine peace efforts

US Special Envoys for Peace Jared Kushner attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 12 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

US envoy Jared Kushner said a path toward European Union membership for Ukraine is one of three essential pillars of US-led efforts to end the war with Russia.

In a post on US social media company X, Kushner said he and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have worked with Ukraine and European partners over the past year toward a "sovereign, secure, and prosperous country, free to determine its own future."

The three pillars include "strong, credible security guarantees to protect Ukraine against future aggression," a path toward EU membership, and a "comprehensive post-war prosperity plan" developed with European partners and the World Bank to support Ukraine's reconstruction and long-term economic growth, he said.

"Together, these elements can give Ukraine the strength, security, freedom and confidence to negotiate the remaining difficult issues with Russia and build a brighter future for its people," said Kusher, who is also US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Kushner said he and Witkoff spoke Monday with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, then held a call with Ukraine and European partners, including the national security advisers of Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and Italy, along with EU and NATO representatives.

They discussed facilitating direct engagement between Europe and Russia, which has been "largely absent over the past four years"—since the war began in 2022—and began preparing the agenda for the next multilateral meeting, he said.

Kushner said NATO "will remain a critical pillar of European security" and that the objective is to build on Europe's existing institutions and agreements.

"Any final peace agreement will need to be agreed to by both Russia and Ukraine," he said, adding that "important challenges remain" and a final deal will require difficult decisions.

He said the sides are making progress "in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe."