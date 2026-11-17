The US government is tightening restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to countries including Singapore and Malaysia in a bid to prevent China from gaining access to the technology.



Under new rules announced by the US Commerce Department on Monday, exports of high-performance chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil will require US government licences. The measures target both the smuggling of chips into China and Chinese customers' use of computing capacity in other countries.



Operators of data centres using US-made AI chips will also face stricter requirements to verify their customers.



Washington has already banned exports of powerful AI chips to China, including products made by market leader Nvidia, citing concerns that the technology could advance China's AI capabilities, including for military purposes.



But the restrictions have been circumvented in several ways. Chips bought ostensibly for use in other countries have been smuggled into China. In one case, according to a US indictment, serial-number labels were transferred from genuine Nvidia-equipped servers to dummy machines using hairdryers to conceal the onward shipment of the real equipment to China.



Nvidia's former chief executive Jensen Huang reportedly had an affair with a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a major customer for the chipmaker's AI processors. Authorities suspect the company of having diverted technology to China during that period, while US security officials reportedly suspect the woman of being a Chinese spy.



Chinese customers have also rented computing capacity at data centres equipped with Nvidia chips in countries such as Malaysia, giving them indirect access to the technology.



The new rules come amid reported disagreements within the Trump administration over export controls. The Commerce Department said the order had been drafted by the Treasury Department and the National Security Council. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of resisting tougher restrictions.



President Donald Trump defended Lutnick on Monday, saying the commerce secretary had sought to avoid damaging relations with China. Trump is due to attend a summit in China this week.

