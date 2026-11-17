US vice president vows Trump will not let Iran conflict become another ‘forever war'

US Vice President JD Vance vowed Monday that President Donald Trump will not allow the ongoing conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, rejecting calls for an extended US presence and insisting that the administration remains committed to avoiding another "forever war."

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said there was no disagreement between him and Trump over the direction of the conflict, emphasizing that the president intends to bring the war to an end rather than allow it to become a long-term engagement.

"My prediction is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely," he said.

"What I feel quite confident about the president of the United States -- and again, there's no daylight here -- is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war," he added.

Vance's comments come as the US and Iran remain locked in a military confrontation while debate intensifies over the conflict's costs and duration.

"We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment," Vance said.

He accused some critics and foreign policy advocates of wanting the US to remain engaged indefinitely, adding that the administration had made a clear commitment to voters to avoid prolonged overseas wars.

"Despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever, we're not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn't," he said.

Vance also expressed confidence that Trump would ultimately end the war with "great results" for the American people.

- 'I'm happy to be a heat shield' for Trump

During the interview, Vance also addressed criticism surrounding the administration's handling of the Iran conflict and its potential political consequences for Republicans following the 2026 midterm elections.

Asked whether there were differences between him and Trump over the war, he rejected the suggestion, saying there was no disagreement among senior administration officials.

He acknowledged, however, that the conflict had carried political costs, particularly through higher gasoline and energy prices.

"Politically, yes, and I think the president himself has absolutely said this as well. There was a political cost: the higher gas prices, the higher energy prices," he said.

The vice president also pushed back against criticism directed at him over a memorandum of understanding related to Iran, suggesting that some critics were using him as a substitute target for attacking Trump.

"I'm happy to be a heat shield for the president of the United States," Vance said.



