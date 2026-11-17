Neighbors without a door: Türkiye and Armenia weigh what an open border could bring

In the frontier village of Akhurik, just steps away from the closed wire fences separating Armenia from Türkiye, 64-year-old farmer Artyom Mkrtchyan still remembers the distant rumble of freight traffic from decades past.

"Closed roads are not good, open roads are good," Mkrtchyan says, recalling a time when trains carried goods across the border.

Like many residents of Armenia's Shirak province, he sees the long-idle Kars-Gyumri railway as a possible source of jobs, though he remains wary of the competition closer economic ties could bring.

Türkiye and Armenia share a roughly 300-kilometer (186-mile) border, but have no formal diplomatic relations. Ankara closed its border and cut ties with Armenia in 1993 in support of Azerbaijan during the First Karabakh War.

More than three decades later, a normalization process launched by the two neighboring countries in 2022 has revived old memories and new calculations on both sides.

Since then, Türkiye has cleared the way for direct trade, allowing goods to list Armenia as their destination or origin. The two countries' leaders have also met several times, most recently at the COP31 UN climate summit last week.

Although Turkish officials say preparations to reopen road and railway crossings are complete, Ankara maintains that the border's reopening hinges on a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a condition it has long attached to normalization with Yerevan.

Despite living near Türkiye all his life, Mkrtchyan has never crossed the border or met anyone from the other side. In Soviet times, he said, trains rolled across a frontier that separated the USSR from a NATO ally, but travel for ordinary people was tightly restricted.

Yet when asked how he would feel if the border reopened, he did not hesitate: "Very positive."

- A detour through Georgia

In Kars, a Turkish city near the Armenian border, travel agency manager Erdem Abakay knows how much the closed border can complicate an otherwise short journey.

His company, Funda Travel, organizes regional tours, including trips to Armenia. With the direct border crossings closed, travelers must generally make a lengthy detour through neighboring Georgia to reach the Armenian city of Gyumri.

The journey involves additional fuel costs, difficult roads and potentially lengthy waits at border checkpoints.

"Why would I turn a one-hour journey into a five-hour one?" Abakay said. "That is how people think."

Even new buses break down on those roads, he said, and customers are unhappy with the trip.

Abakay grew up hearing about the old cross-border trade from his father, a tradesman.

Before the closure, he said, people crossed by train and even by horse-drawn cart. Carpets and rugs came from the Armenian side, while sugar and cooking oil were among the goods sent from Türkiye. Older residents of Kars recall a "suitcase trade" carried by the railway, with markets set up in the city twice a week to sell the goods.

"It is a very big loss, especially for the eastern cities of Kars, Ardahan and Igdir," he said.

For Abakay, which crossing opens first matters. Much of the discussion has centered on Alican in Igdir province, opposite Armenia's Margara checkpoint and closer to Yerevan.

But Abakay argued that the Dogukapi crossing near Kars should take priority, warning that opening only Alican would divert tour traffic to Igdir.

"It would not benefit this city," he added.

- Trading across a closed border

Across the border in Gyumri, Karen Gomtsyan sees the cost of the detour in every shipment of yarn. The owner of the Lentex textile factory buys Turkish yarn through Georgian intermediaries-a roundabout supply chain that adds costs and complicates quality control.

"If we show that the price is directly from Türkiye ... and also approved by the Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, that would be good for our importers," he said.

Gomtsyan, who also chairs the Shirak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was among the Armenian business representatives who traveled to Kars in June for talks with their Turkish counterparts.

For his company, the biggest difference would come from restoring the Kars-Gyumri railway.

"It's cheaper than by car or truck. I think the cost of trucking from Istanbul to here is so high nowadays. By railway, I think it would be much less," he said.

"I know there is a big competition," he adds, referring to Türkiye's textile giants. But he believes competition could also encourage Armenian producers to become more efficient.

Nerses Karamanukyan, first vice president of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA), said commercial exchanges between the two countries have continued despite the closed frontier, largely through Georgia.

He estimated that Armenia imports around $400 million worth of Turkish goods.

Meanwhile, data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly shows that Türkiye recorded just $1.3 million in direct exports to Armenia between January and August 2026.

"Some businesses had been forced to open companies in Georgia and re-export it from Georgia to Armenia," he said. "Nowadays, we can work directly. And if the borders will be open, it will be more easy for businesses to get together."

Armenian producers, he said, could also find markets in eastern Türkiye, where some agricultural products are transported over considerable distances from other parts of the country.

His organization has maintained contacts with Turkish businesses for decades, including through a bilateral business development council established in 1997.

In Istanbul, the country's largest city and commercial hub, those ties remain largely unexplored for manufacturers in the Dudullu Organized Industrial Zone.

Its chairman, Bahri Murat Onay, said the zone, which hosts more than 2,300 businesses and supports over 50,000 jobs, had yet to establish commercial ties with Armenian companies.

But he suggested that closer contact could help businesses identify areas where their capabilities and needs complement one another.

"We don't know much about the dynamics-where you are strong, where you need help, where we can help you," Onay told Armenian journalists who recently visited Türkiye as part of a media tour with participants from both countries.

"With these relations, of course, there may be areas where we can work together for the future."

- Global powers eye South Caucasus trade routes

Analysts say the stakes extend beyond the two neighbors.

The immediate border region sits at the crossroads of transport networks linking Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

It has gained importance in efforts to diversify trade routes between Asia and Europe, particularly through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor.

Nigar Goksel, Türkiye/Cyprus director at the International Crisis Group, said full normalization would help reconnect markets across the region and, over time, build trust and interdependence between neighbors.

"For Türkiye, revitalizing the economies of its eastern provinces stands out as a tangible opportunity," she explained. "For Armenia, diversifying its limited transport options and reducing dependence on Russia would be significant benefits."

The Russia-Ukraine war has sharpened the EU's interest in trade and energy routes that avoid Russian territory, Goksel said.

The US has also expanded its involvement through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, or TRIPP-a proposed transport initiative involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.

China, too, is looking for alternatives as risks grow along established routes through Russia and around the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, she said.

"The Middle Corridor has become a more attractive supplementary option, although it remains limited in capacity and commercial competitiveness," Goksel said.

"Beijing also sees the South Caucasus as a westward extension of its extensive infrastructure engagement in Central Asia ... where strategic competition between major powers is intensifying," she added.

In the border village of Akhurik, such maps feel far away. What matters to Mkrtchyan is the railway and whether a frontier that once let only freight pass might one day let people through as well.

"In any case," he said, "it will create jobs."