Trump assures Asian allies US ‘with you always’ in ‘vibrant and productive’ region

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its Asian allies on Tuesday, describing Southeast Asia as one of the world's most "vibrant and productive" regions with tremendous potential.

"America is deeply committed to the success, sovereignty, and prosperity of our many friends and partners," Trump said at a special US-ASEAN summit, reception and leaders' dinner in Manila, hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"But partners in this region, and we always will be, we're with you always," he told regional leaders.

Trump highlighted Washington's longstanding ties with Southeast Asian nations, saying the US has been engaged in trade, commerce and diplomacy in the region for hundreds of years.

He also pointed to expanding economic and defense cooperation, citing trade agreements with several countries and partnerships in energy, critical minerals and technology.

Describing Southeast Asia as one of the world's busiest commercial crossroads, Trump noted that a quarter of global shipping passes through the Strait of Malacca.

"From right here in the Philippines to nations across Southeast Asia and throughout the Indo-Pacific, this is one of the world's most vibrant and productive regions, filled with tremendous potential," he said.

Trump praised Marcos for his leadership as ASEAN chair and expressed confidence in strengthening ties with regional partners.

In his welcoming remarks to Trump, Marcos said ASEAN and the US "are partners in shaping the region's future."

"We in the Philippines know this friendship well," said Marcos, whose nation is one of the oldest military allies of the US in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Marcos said the Southeast Asian regional bloc and the US have adopted 10 public-private partnership principles on tackling online scams and a comprehensive work plan.



