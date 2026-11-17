Syria FM says working towards new deal with EU

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Tuesday that Syria was working towards a new agreement with the European Union as the sides seek to deepen ties nearly two years after the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Shaibani's remarks came a day after EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said the bloc would look to sign a nearly 20-year-old association deal with Syria, as the country seeks recover and rebuild after more than 13 years of civil war.

Shaibani told the Syria Partnership Coordination Forum, held with the EU in Damascus, that "we are currently working with the (European) Union on a joint scope paper for a new agreement" that would "open doors to trade and investment, and make political dialogue and institutional cooperation a firm commitment".

Syria and the EU signed a cooperation agreement including on economy and trade in 1977.

In 2008, they preliminarily inked an association agreement to replace the earlier deal but it never went into force due to human rights concerns.

Kallas on Monday said that EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels had "supported moving ahead" with the 2008 deal and launching talks for an updated one.

"Syria needs investment and a successful transition," she said, adding: "the aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue, and closer cooperation as soon as possible."

Syria's conflict killed more than half a million people, sent millions fleeing internally and abroad, and ravaged the country's infrastructure and industry.

The EU in 2025 removed its sanctions on Syria's economy in a bid to help its post-war recovery, while in May this year the bloc restored the cooperation agreement with Syria.

On Tuesday, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, told the event in Damascus that "the EU wants to deepen the political dialogue, strengthen trade and economic cooperation, and support Syria's reintegration" into the European-Mediterranean space.

"Respect for human rights and the protection of minorities is fundamental to our relationship with Syria. All Syrians must have a say in their country's future," she added.

The bloc has emphasised the need for Syria to carry out reforms and for its transition to be inclusive, particularly after sectarian violence last year.

On Monday, Kallas had said the EU would set out new conditions for Syria to secure an updated deal.

"We should have clear conditionality regarding human rights," she said.

"We should have also the non-recognition of occupied Ukrainian, Georgian territories that they have recognised under Assad's regime," she added, referring to territories occupied by Assad ally Russia.









