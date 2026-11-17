Forensic expert says Epstein’s death more likely homicide than suicide

A forensic expert said Monday that disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's August 2019 death in a Manhattan federal jail was more likely a homicide than a suicide, contradicting the official ruling, CBS News reported.

"The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging," Dr. Michael Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, told the broadcast news outlet.

Freeman reviewed autopsy records and photos provided by Epstein's brother. He presented his findings Monday in London.

"If you put it all together, it is most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind using a narrow knotted fabric ligature," he said.

"Our office stands by its determination," a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner was quoted as saying.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.



