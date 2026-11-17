Yemen's Transport Ministry ordered airports and land border crossings to activate emergency plans Monday as fighting continued between government forces and the Houthi group on several fronts.

The ministry called for tighter security and coordination with the relevant authorities to maintain operations amid the military escalation.

The army reported clashes stretching from northern Marib to southeastern Al-Jawf, with government forces backed by warplanes, drones and artillery.

It said strikes targeted Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons, killing and wounding fighters and destroying or damaging equipment.

In southwestern Taiz, government forces reported a raid on a Houthi position in Sabr al-Mawadim district, while warplanes struck two other locations in the province.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Saudi Arabia had carried out 88 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 24 hours targeting the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf and Marib.

Separately, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms reported that Houthi fire had killed nine civilians and wounded 34 in Taiz and Lahj over the preceding 73 hours.

The rights group said approximately 185 projectiles had been fired indiscriminately toward residential neighborhoods and villages, while a ballistic missile targeted the Omairah checkpoint in Lahj.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, particularly in Taiz province, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The escalation has ended a period of relative calm in Yemen that began in April 2022, further worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015 against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several provinces since the previous year.



