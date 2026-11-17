Israeli troops fired toward civilian homes, beat an elderly man and raided houses during an incursion into southern Syria early Tuesday, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

A force of 23 military vehicles entered Maariya village in western Daraa province, where soldiers searched homes while firing into the air, according to the channel.

Troops also beat an elderly man and damaged his vehicle between the villages of Abidin and Maariya.

Videos circulating online showed Israeli forces firing toward civilian homes in nearby Koya.

Al Ekhbariya also reported that troops stationed at the Al-Jazira barracks opened fire toward farmland between Koya and Maariya. Two artillery shells struck agricultural land in the same area, while Israeli helicopters fired toward the plains surrounding Koya.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into parts of southern Syria despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territory, condemning the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and the agreement.



