Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Türkiye's strategic role as a hub connecting Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Central Asia, saying Ankara must assume greater responsibility and take the lead in strengthening regional connectivity.

"Türkiye's central role here is, of course, recognized by everyone. We need to take responsibility commensurate with this role, both by proposing solutions and by taking the lead," Fidan told Anadolu following the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels, held on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Describing the meeting as significant in both its agenda and outcomes, Fidan stressed the need to move beyond developing connectivity strategies and take concrete steps toward implementing them.

He said representatives from EU member states, the Caucasus and Central Asia discussed ways to strengthen regional and cross-regional connectivity, focusing on ensuring more efficient and uninterrupted flows of trade, energy and data.

The discussions also examined lessons learned from disruptions caused by wars and crises in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea, exploring ways to make regional connections more resilient, he added.

Fidan underscored Türkiye's position as a common strategic hub linking Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Central Asia through the Middle Corridor.

"That was essentially what we did today. This meeting was timely and particularly appropriate for that purpose," he said.

Meetings on sidelines

Fidan also held bilateral meetings with officials from Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova.

Noting that diplomatic efforts concerning the Black Sea were continuing, he said Türkiye was exploring ways to resume grain shipments to international markets.

"We are looking into how grain can once again reach global markets. We are talking to both Ukraine and Russia. We also discussed this issue with our European partners and Ukrainian colleagues," he said.

Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Fidan also addressed the latest developments in US-mediated talks held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Recalling that Türkiye had hosted several rounds of talks in the same format and remained in contact with the parties, he said fundamental disagreements had yet to be resolved.

"I believe it is my duty to inform the relevant public that the substance of the issue remains unresolved," he said.

Fidan explained that Russia was seeking control of the remaining part of the Donbas region, which it considers part of its territory, while Ukraine was unwilling to cede land it regards as its homeland.

He identified the territorial dispute as a central obstacle to reaching a peace agreement.

"According to the Russian definition, 11% to 12% of the territory remains; according to the Ukrainians, the figure is 18%. Discussions are taking place on issues beyond this remaining area," Fidan said.

He stressed that any peace agreement would need to clearly establish the future line of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the Donbas dispute remaining the most critical issue in the negotiations.

Security guarantees, European security architecture

Fidan said security guarantees sought by both sides were another major issue in the negotiations.

He emphasized that a settlement would not only bring peace between Russia and Ukraine but also reshape relations between Russia and Europe.

The future security architecture governing those relations must therefore be discussed openly and in concrete terms, he said.

"Until recently, the parties had not revealed much about their positions on this issue. They had expressed certain intentions, saying things should be this way or that. But now it is gradually becoming time to discuss these matters in concrete terms.

"What will the new European security architecture look like, particularly one centered on the conflict between Russia and Europe and aimed at bringing that conflict to an end?" he said.

Fidan noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had extensive experience in such matters through his longstanding involvement in diplomatic efforts, adding that Türkiye had presented proposals to the parties.

"Essentially, there are a number of issues: determining the line of contact, resolving the Donbas issue, establishing security guarantees, defining a new security architecture between Europe and Russia, and, of course, determining what will happen to sanctions and Russia's frozen assets as Ukraine rebuilds," he said.

Fidan said these issues formed the core provisions of the agreement under discussion, while acknowledging the challenges of finding common ground.

"As you can appreciate, reaching an agreement on all these issues in a way that satisfies every party is quite difficult," he said.

Ensuring freedom of navigation in Black Sea

Fidan also underscored the importance of maintaining maritime security in the Black Sea as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

He said Türkiye had proposed several measures to facilitate grain exports to international markets, particularly to help meet the needs of poorer countries.

"We actually finalized part of those proposals today," Fidan said, noting that the issue directly affected Black Sea countries, including Bulgaria and Romania.

He said he had discussed the matter with officials from Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine, following recent contacts with Russian representatives.

"We hope the formula we have in mind will lead somewhere and that we will be able to resolve this issue. It is a difficult equation because Russia does not want an interim agreement with Ukraine on the Black Sea without a permanent peace agreement.

"So, when there is such reluctance, how can you establish a basis on which the parties can agree? We have ideas on this, but it is too early to share them with the public.

"We are discussing them with the relevant parties. If they can be implemented in the coming days, God willing, we will share them," he said.





