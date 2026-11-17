The European Commission said on Tuesday it ⁠found that ⁠Chinese e-commerce giant Temu was in breach of ⁠its obligations to take measures to reduce the sale of illegal products on its platforms.

"The Commission preliminarily ⁠found ⁠that Temu's mitigation measures include ineffective controls to check the compliance of products; a weak content ⁠moderation system; and an ineffective sanction system," it said in a statement.

The Commission ⁠had ‌imposed ‌a €200 million ($224.08 million) on ⁠Temu ‌in May for not ⁠doing enough ⁠to stop ⁠the sale of illegal products.







