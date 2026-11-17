Trump arrives in Philippines for regional summits ahead of China trip

US President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday at about 5.53 pm (0953GMT) to attend high-level diplomatic summits at the start of his Asian tour, which includes a two-day visit to China.

Trump is scheduled to join leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the US, Australia, India, and Japan.

The Manila gathering marks the first Quad leaders' summit since September 2024.

He will later attend events with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the signing of a trade deal with Thailand.

After his bilateral meeting with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Trump will travel to Shenzhen in southeast China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

He will later hold an unprecedented trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.





