United Airlines said on Monday it had resolved a technical issue that delayed departing flights.



The US carrier said in a statement that aircraft already in the air and United Express flights were unaffected, adding that there was "no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."



Earlier, the airline had confirmed a widespread system outage and apologized to passengers, saying on X that it was working to resolve the problems as quickly as possible.



According to US broadcaster NBC, some aircraft were unable to receive essential information for take-off, including data on their weight and weight distribution.



Air traffic control recordings reportedly captured pilots describing the problems, while several passengers said their planes were stuck at gates or on the tarmac.



The disruption came just days after a technical failure at the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prompted a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours on Friday.



Thousands of flights were cancelled and others delayed, with airlines still working to return to normal operations on Monday.



It was initially unclear whether the two outages were connected.

