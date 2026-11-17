Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral meetings with several foreign leaders Tuesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southeastern city of Shenzhen.

Xi hosted leaders from Vietnam, Canada and Papua New Guinea, state-run Xinhua News reported.

"China has always regarded Papua New Guinea as a trustworthy good friend and good partner," Xi told Prime Minister James Marape.

Noting that Papua New Guinea's government adheres to the one-China principle, Xi said it "is a just act in keeping with the trend of history."

The meetings took place in Shenzhen, in the coastal province of Guangdong, which will host the two-day 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting beginning Wednesday.

Held under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together," the summit will bring together leaders and representatives of 21 member economies.

The US and Russian presidents are among the leaders expected to attend.

Xi is also scheduled to meet Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who arrived in Shenzhen on Monday.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast arrived in the city Tuesday for the summit.

Alongside the leaders' meetings, more than 2,000 business and political representatives are expected to attend the APEC CEO Summit 2026, scheduled for Wednesday at the Qianhai International Convention Center.

Participants represent the 21 APEC member economies and 13 non-member economies, including Britain, France, Germany and Switzerland.





