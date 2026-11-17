An Iraqi parliamentary investigation has examined documents, photographs and drone footage confirming oil smuggling operations in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar in central Iraq, a committee member said Monday.

Ali Anhair told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that investigators' reports and thermal imaging showed that around 25 tanker trucks, each capable of carrying 36,000 liters, were used in the operations.

He described the findings as "shocking" and called for decisive action to stop the smuggling in the area, which lies in Babil province and is controlled by the armed group Kataib Hezbollah.

The committee will submit its final report after questioning the relevant ministers, Anhair said.

Earlier Monday, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered troops into Jurf al-Sakhar and given Kataib Hezbollah a deadline to leave. He did not disclose the deadline or say when troops would enter.

Government investigators inspected six sites Friday and found evidence of pipeline tampering and attempts to conceal it, al-Aboudi said. They also found two refineries, a tanker truck and storage tanks.

Kataib Hezbollah denied involvement in oil smuggling Sunday, saying investigators had found no pipeline tampering and that the facilities supplied fuel for military vehicles.

Zaidi launched the investigation on Nov. 11. After reviewing its findings Saturday, he dismissed nine security and administrative officials, including Babil's police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces.





